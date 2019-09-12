Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Fay Evelyn (nee Davies):

Of Feilding, formerly Woodville and Apiti, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Monday

9 September 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sonny. Treasured Mum of Vivienne and Robert, Grant, Garth and Lynn, Colin, and the late Bernadine. Adored Nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to Mrs V. Smith, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Our heartfelt thanks to the Feilding District Nurses, and the staff at Palmerston North Hospital and Arohanui Hospice, for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated and may left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 14 September 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.



NZIFH



