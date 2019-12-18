POWELL, Fay

(Shirley Fay Rabone-Powell):

Fay passed away at Archer Retirement Village, Christchurch, peacefully after a courageous battle on 16th December 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob) Powell and the late Vic Rabone. Very loved sister and sister-in-law of Gary and Kay Fairweather and Cherie and Richard Cliff. Loved aunty of Natalie, Frances, Anthony, Vicky and Janine and stepmother of Sheryl. A much loved great-aunt to all her great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Aides of Ward C2 Burwood Hospital, and Oncology Department Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Fay. All messages may be sent to Fay Powell's family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Fay's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.





