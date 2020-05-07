WILSON, Ezra John:
Tragically passed away on Friday, 1 May 2020, aged 21 years. Cherished son of Robert and Eileen. Devoted fiancé to Cheyanne. Beloved brother of Isaac, Jake, Hannakah, Naomi, Nathanael, and Keturah; much loved brother-in-law of Kelly and Andrew; and treasured uncle of Matthias, Luke, Jessica, Rebecca, Azariah, and Lydia.
"Safe in the arms of Jesus, forever in our hearts."
Messages to the Wilson family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. Funeral details to be advised.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2020