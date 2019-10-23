SHORT, Evelyn Lillian:
1934 - 2019
Peacefully at Oakwoods Care Home, Richmond, Nelson on October 19, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross, sister of Robert and Betty (both deceased). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Brenda (Hastings) Michael and Bronwyn (Feilding) John and Rose (Gisborne) Caroline (Kelly) and Kevin (Nelson) Donna and Geoff (Nelson). Cherished Nana of all her grand and great-grandchildren. A huge thanks to Management and Staff in the hospital Wing at Oakwoods for their loving care and kindness to Evelyn and family. Her funeral will be held Shone and Shirley Funeral Home at 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11am, to celebrate her life which will be an informal heartfelt service. Interment will take place at the Richmond Cemetery on Wensley Road after refreshments.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2019