FISHER, Evelyn Annie:
On August 19, 2019, formerly from Palmerston North, Evelyn passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Summerset Residential Care Napier. Aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Lochhead and Frank Fisher. Loved mother of Gail and Trevor, Tasmania, Alan and Glenys, Napier, Kerry and Kriz, HiHi and Margaret, Wellington. Treasured Nana of JeriLee, Michelle, Debbie, Leanne, Kane, Tessa and Maggie. Great-nana to her eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on August 23, 2019, at 2.30pm. Followed by private cremation.
A gentle sweet lady,
now at rest.
Tributes to Evelyn or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 20, 2019