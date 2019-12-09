CAVANAGH,
Evelyn Mary (Ev):
12.10.1924 - 07.12.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family. Loved wife of Harry (deceased). Devoted and adored mother of Sailor and Des, Peter and Elsee, Pauline and Elwyn, Paddy and Murray, Harry and Jan, Colleen and Stuart; A loving supportive and honest Nana of her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful caring team at Althorp Rest Home who cared for Mum. Requiem Mass for Ev will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by the burial service at Pyes Pa Cemetery. All communications to
[email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 9, 2019