Eveline CHRISTENSEN

Service Information
I C Mark Ltd
547 Queen S
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063688108
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
at home
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
at home
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Church
Lying in State
Thursday, May 28, 2020
at home
Death Notice

CHRISTENSEN,
Eveline Anne:
Passed suddenly, but peacefully, on Sunday 24th May 2020 at Levin War Vets, aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Denny Christensen. Loved Mum of Craig & Wendy (Rotorua), Lynda & David Russell (Levin), Denise & Scott Mills (Tauranga), Kevin & Elizabeth (Auckland), Claire & Dion Kennett (Levin). Gran to Stuart; Dylan & Cassandra, Chelsea; Callum, Sam; Liam & Lucy, Paige. Great-Gran to Brieanna, Kaedyn; Lily. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Cancer Society and/or the Heart Foundation. Anne will be lying in state at home late Wednesday until Friday (please ring 06 3679090). Service will be held at St Joseph's Church on Friday 29th May at 1.00pm, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 27, 2020
