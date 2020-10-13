Esmae MAI

Guest Book
  • "Ronnie I am sorry to hear of your mum's passing. Thinking..."
    - Kathy Smith
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. I remember Mrs Mai..."
    - Heather Meyers-Noffke
  • "Thinking of you and your family Lynette. I am sure you will..."
    - Trish Holloway
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

MAI, Esmae Angeline:
Mum passed away peacefully on Saturday morning 10th October 2020, shortly after her 96th birthday. She will be sadly missed by her children, Ron, Rosalie, Kevin, Lynette, Cheryl, Coralie; their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Esmae is united after a short illness, with her husband Wally. No more suffering and pain, Esmae is at peace
in her final home.
A private family funeral service has been held at her request.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 13, 2020
