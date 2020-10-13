MAI, Esmae Angeline:
Mum passed away peacefully on Saturday morning 10th October 2020, shortly after her 96th birthday. She will be sadly missed by her children, Ron, Rosalie, Kevin, Lynette, Cheryl, Coralie; their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Esmae is united after a short illness, with her husband Wally. No more suffering and pain, Esmae is at peace
in her final home.
A private family funeral service has been held at her request.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 13, 2020