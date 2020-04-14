Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Errol SMITH. View Sign Death Notice



Errol Burrell (Possum):

Passed peacefully at home on Thursday 9th April 2020. Loved and cherished husband of Sandra. Treasured father of Olivia & Robert, and Casey-Anne & Shane. Adored Poppy of his beautiful granddaughter Mackenzie and step-granddaughter Tyla. Beloved brother of Johnny (deceased), Jan, Tony, Gail, Felicite, Cheryll, Julie, Sandra, Michelle, Graham, Philip, Suzy, Jenny and their respective partners and families. Loved son-in-law of Marion and Ashley (deceased) and brother-in-law of Karen. The family invites anyone who wishes to share in celebrating Errol's life to light a candle in memory of him on Thursday 16th April at 10.30pm.

"One smile for all, One heart of gold, One of the best this world could hold, Never selfish, always kind, What a beautiful memory to leave behind"





