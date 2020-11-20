Errol MCKAY

Death Notice

McKAY, Errol (Terry):
Of Apiti. On November 19, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 77 years. Adored husband of Felicity, much loved dad of Bruce (Perth), Stewart and Sue (Whangarei), Donald and Barb (Katikati), and Kevin and Megan (Gisborne), loved grandad of Melody, Olivia; Courtney, Dion; Alex, and James, former husband of Lillian (Katikati). A service for Terry will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 20, 2020
