GARDINER, Errol James:
1941-2019
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Palmerston North Hospital. Loving husband of the late Kerry nee Smart. Father to Matthew, Samantha and Gareth, Ash and Debs. Pops to Sophie, Emilie, May-belle, Henry and Mary. A funeral service for Errol will be held in the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. All correspondence c/- 5 Leicester Street, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 1, 2019