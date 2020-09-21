COWLING, Errol John:
Passed away in his sleep at Assisi Resthome on Friday, 18th September 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Molly. Loved father & father-in-law of Chris & Lisa, Tracy & Bruce McBain, Tania & Craig Beetson, and Lisa & Bevan Davis. Loved grandad & poppa of Elyse, Hannah, Matthew, Jessica, Aaron, and Ellen. Great-Grandfather to Olivia, Sam, and Hazel.
"Forever in our Hearts"
A Funeral Service for Errol will be held at Rosetown Chapel, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, the 24th of September 2020, at 1:00pm. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Cowling Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road Te Awamutu 3800.
