HERSEY,
Ernest Frederick (Ernie):
Passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of the late Gwen. Loved father and father-in-law of Elaine and the late Alan Black, Anne and Keith Miller. Loved Pop to Mik, Mel and Suzy, Bob and Paul. Loved Great-Pop to Liam and Kieran, Zoe and Jamie. Special thanks to the staff of Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for their loving care of Ernie. Messages can be sent to Ernie's family C/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. At Ernie's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 2, 2020