FANNIN, Ernest Maurice:

On 25th May 2019, Maurice passed away. It is hard to believe it has been a year already. We the family, wish to acknowledge and pass on thanks to all for their love and support over the years that Morrie was unwell. In Morrie's younger years he learnt to fly. He loved farming, fishing, camping, getting fire wood, and tinkering in his workshop. There was not much he could not fix and he loved helping other people. So much knowledge went with him. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, Grandpa, brother and brother-in-law.

We are lost without you and miss you dearly every day.

Keep up the good work in heaven!



