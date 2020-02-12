SOUTHEE, Eric Clive:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Rangiotu. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday 10 February 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Loved step-Dad and mate of Mike and Jo, and Mark and Jo. Dearly loved Grandad Eric of Isabella, Alex, Jess, Jonny and William. Loved brother of (the late) Kathleen, and Warwick. Loved uncle of Julia and Mark, and Mary, and great-uncle of Brandon, Curtis, Paige and Kayla. Messages to the Southee family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Family and friends are invited to a service to remember Eric, at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 14 February 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 12, 2020