ASTWOOD, Eric Vernon:
23.2.1935 - 15.05.2020
Eric passed away peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Home on the morning of May 15th, 2020, aged 85. Cherished husband of 60 years to Lois. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lionel, Stephen, Sherylene and Graeme. Adored grandad of seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, a private family service has been held for Eric at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, with a public memorial to be advised. Messages to Eric's family c/- 26 Westmere Place, Takaro, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 20, 2020