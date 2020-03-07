Acknowledgement

VOSS, Emily Fay:

Stephen and Betty, Roger and Linda, and families, wish to express their deep gratitude to everyone who offered sympathy, support, letters, cards, flowers, baking, phone calls and visits, also to the many people who attended Fay's funeral, in our sad loss of a loved wife, mother and nana. A big thanks to Rev Anne Bennett for the lovely service, and also to the staff of Coombrae Home and Palmerston North Hospital for the loving care they showed Fay in her short stay there. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement for the kindness of so many, we are truly grateful, thank you.



