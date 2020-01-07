VOSS, Emily (Fay):

Of Kopane. On Sunday 5th January 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil. Loved Mum of Paul (deceased), Stephen and Betty, Roger and Linda. Treasured Nana of James and Morghan, Sarah, Timothy and Helen, Daniel, and great-nana of Olivia. Messages to the Voss family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Bible Society of NZ, Private Bag 27901, Wellington 6141 would be appreciated or may be left in the Church foyer. A special thank you to the staff of Coombrae and Opal Ward, Palmerston North Hospital. A service for Fay will be held at St Luke's Uniting Church, Thames Street, Rongotea, on Friday 10th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Rongotea Cemetery.





