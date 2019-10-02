HALL,
Elva Mary (nee Palleson):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Ashhurst. Passed away with family beside her on Saturday 28th September 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brenton and Tracey, Sharron, Ashley and Fleur, Michelle and Peter. Loved Nan of Aaron, Nathan, André, and Kaychelle; Caleb; Greta, and Rita; Georgia, and Jeremy. Great-Nan of Lennox. Messages to the Hall family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A farewell for Elva will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 5th October 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by a burial at the Ashhurst Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 2, 2019