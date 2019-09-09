WONG (MONG), Elsie:

Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th of September 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert Wong (Mong). Loved and adored mother of Dennis and Lester, cherished grandmother (Nan) of Akira & partner Madeleine and Toshi, treasured great-grandmother to baby Neko. A happy and joyful soul that touched many lives with her kind smile, warm heart and helping hands. A compassionate spirit who was loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. She will be remembered forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 13th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the "Manawatu Chinese Association" would be appreciated which can be left in the Terracehaven Chapel foyer. All messages to the Wong Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.





