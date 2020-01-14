MARSH, Ellen Erana:
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin. Loving mother of Sonny, Charlotte (deceased), Duane, Mohi, Bubba, Adrian, Maurice, Dee Dee, and their families. Ellen will be at St. Michael's Anglican Church Marae, 70 Ellesmere Crescent, Palmerston North, until her tangi on Tuesday (Today), January 14, 2020, at 1.00pm, after which she will be taken to Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery to be buried with Robin.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 14, 2020