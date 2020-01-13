Ellen MARSH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen MARSH.
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Death Notice

MARSH, Ellen Erana:
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin. Loving mother of Sonny, Charlotte (deceased), Duane, Mohi, Bubba, Adrian, Maurice, Dee Dee, and their families. Ellen will be at St. Michael's Anglican Church Marae, 70 Ellesmere Crescent, Palmerston North, until her tangi on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11.00am, after which she will be taken to Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery to be buried with Robin.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.