LINDSAY, Ellen Rose Ann:
Peacefully on 17 June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Murray. Dearly loved Mum of Donna and Robert, Joanne, Craig (dec) and Debra. Loved Nana of Nicole, Scott, Mark, Jacob, and Geena, and Great-Nana of Jaiden, and Ryleigh. Grateful thanks to the staff at Lonsdale Total Care for looking after Ellen so well. A service for Ellen will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, TODAY, Friday 21 June 2019, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 20 to June 21, 2019