ADAM, Ellen Margaret:
Of Palmerston North. On Monday 2nd November 2020 (peacefully) at Summerset on Summerhill Rest Home. Aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Alex. Beloved Mother of Robin, Brian, David, and the late Noel. Loved sister of Dawn, Jean, and the late Jim. Cherished Grandmother to her 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset on Summerhill for their loving care of Ellen. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Blind Foundation NZ, PO Box 310, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated or can be left in the chapel foyer. All messages to the Adam family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. A service for Ellen is to be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 5th November 2020, at 1:30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 4, 2020