Elizabeth WHITEHEAD

Death Notice

WHITEHEAD, Elizabeth Ann
(nee Henderson):
On Saturday 30th May 2020 at Awatere Care Centre, Hamilton. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen & John (Wellington), and Jo & Paul (Auckland). Adored Nana of Cameron and Frances, Olivia, and Ben and Charlotte. A special thanks to the team at Awatere Care Centre for their extraordinary level of care. Messages to PO Box 27-047, Wellington 6141. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held for Elizabeth.
'Safe in the arms of her
loving Saviour'
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 3, 2020
