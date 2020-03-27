VOS,
Elizabeth Aileen (Molly):
Of Feilding. On 23 March 2020 peacefully surrounded by family at Woodlands Rest Home, in her 87th year. Loved wife of the late John (Jan). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie & Arn, Stephen & Shona, Michelle & Kelvin, Melanie & Simon, loved Nan and Great-Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts"
Special thanks to the staff at Woodlands for their care shown to Molly. In accordance with Molly's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 27, 2020