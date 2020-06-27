Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth VICKERS. View Sign Death Notice



Elizabeth Thomson (Betty):

Born Coatbridge (Scotland) 25 June 1928. Died peacefully at home in Palmerston North on 25 June 2020, aged 92.

Absent from the body, and present with the Lord.

Loving and devoted wife to Thompson for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Doug Smith (Palmerston North), Fraser and Wendy Vickers (Tauranga), and Ross and Hazel Vickers (Brisbane). Gran to Sarah, Fiona, Lauren, Braedon, Jordan and Seth, and Great-Gran to Sam and Grace. A Service for Betty will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel at 11.00am on Tuesday 30 June 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to the family, c/- Robert J. Cotton & Sons Ltd, P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North, or a tribute can be left on Betty's Tribute page at







