TRAIL,
Elizabeth Jean (Jean):
At home in Palmerston North on Monday 25 November 2019. Aged 85 years. Much loved wife of the late Jim for 62 years. Loved Mum of John, Graham, Stuart and Andrew and mother-in-law of Anne and Carol. Beloved Grandma of Adam, Jared, Alex, Genevieve, Katherine, Melissa, Daniel and Michael. All messages to the Trail family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 1.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 30, 2019