Elizabeth STIEFEL

Guest Book
  • "We are all so sorry to hear of Elizabeth's passing and our..."
    - Jan Hanlon
  • "Sincere sympathy to the Stieffel family on Elizabeth's..."
Service Information
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063766662
Death Notice

STIEFEL, Elizabeth Anne
(née Richards):
Formerly of Bulls, on Sunday 5 July 2020, peacefully at home with family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilhelm (Willi), loved Mum to Heidi and Steve; Marcel and Nicola; and Nicholas and Aseema. Treasured Grandma to Isabelle, Ruby, and Jed; Kevan, and Seth; and Soham, and Sita. Messages to Stiefel family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held in the Woodville Old Folks Hall, 61 McLean Street, Woodville, on Thursday 9 July 2020, at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Woodville Lawn Cemetery.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd.
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.