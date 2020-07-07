STIEFEL, Elizabeth Anne
(née Richards):
Formerly of Bulls, on Sunday 5 July 2020, peacefully at home with family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilhelm (Willi), loved Mum to Heidi and Steve; Marcel and Nicola; and Nicholas and Aseema. Treasured Grandma to Isabelle, Ruby, and Jed; Kevan, and Seth; and Soham, and Sita. Messages to Stiefel family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held in the Woodville Old Folks Hall, 61 McLean Street, Woodville, on Thursday 9 July 2020, at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Woodville Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 7, 2020