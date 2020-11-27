SHUTE, Elizabeth Annie
(Betty) (nee Christiansen):
On Wednesday 25 November 2020 at Palmerston North. Wife of the late George Shute and very dear friend of the late Ted Wilson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Lana Haworth (Aus.), Karen and Howard Hughes (Palmerston North), Kevin and Joy Shute (Bunnythorpe), Glenys and Denis Kitching (Aus.), Malcolm and June Shute (Waikanae). Dearly loved sister & sister-in-law of Graham and Faye Christiansen (Aus.). Nana & Gran of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A service for Betty will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 28 November 2020 at 10.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 27, 2020