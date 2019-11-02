McGREGOR,
Elizabeth Mary (Jill):
Of Feilding, On October 31, 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham, much loved Mum of Nicki and Maxim, Fiona and Brent, and Dave and Marie, loved Granny of Rachel, Correy, Jordie-Lee, Siena-Faye, Jamie, Kate, Louie, Michael, Megan, Shaun, Stevie, Noah, Becky, Emma, James, Sam, Aria, and Katie. A service for Jill will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday November 6, 2019, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St John, Box 355, Feilding 4740, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 2, 2019