Elizabeth CAMMOCK

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to you all on this sad occasion. A lovely..."
    - Heather Ramsay
  • "RIP Ma, An amazing Mother Inlaw. Resting easy with her..."
    - Chris Kemeys
  • "Deepest sympathy for the loss of a treasured Mum"
    - Stephanie Fuller (nee Larsen)
Death Notice

CAMMOCK,
Elizabeth Anne (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital after a short illness, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Doug Cammock. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Judith; Malcolm and Pam; Wendy (deceased) and Charlie; Debbie and Murray; Neville and Jo; Derek (deceased) and Chris; Trudy and Alby; Jody and Tomo. Much loved sister of Barry Bryant. Treasured Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Palmerston North Hospital and Eileen Mary Rest Home for looking after and caring for our Mum. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle would be appreciated. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in "The Hub" entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1.00pm. All messages to the "Cammock Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Rest Easy Mum,
We Love You SO Much.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 2, 2019
