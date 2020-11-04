BIGGS, Elizabeth Karene
(nee Woodfield):
On 25th September 2020. Don, Andrew and Kristy, Elizabeth and Michael Carter, and families, welcome friends to a Memorial Service in Celebration of Karene's life on Monday 9th November in the Palmerston North Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, at 1.30pm. A video link is available at beauchamp.co.nz/webcasting/remote (password Biggs). A private cremation has taken place during Covid19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Manawatu Cancer Society and Arohanui Hospice would be welcomed, either through their websites, or placed in a box at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 4, 2020