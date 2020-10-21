BAXTER,
Elizabeth Jane (Liz):
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Monday 19th October 2020. Aged 78. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rebecca and Phill Coleman (Palmerston North), and Richard (Kerikeri). A memorial service for Liz will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6/8 Colombo Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 2.00pm. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 21, 2020