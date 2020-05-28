FRANSSEN,
Elisabeth Maria Margaretha
Theresia (Betsie):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Friday 22 May 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Antoon (Tony). Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Fred & Sandra, Paul & Robyn, Jackie & Bruce, and Mike & Pauline. Much loved Grandma and Oma of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Franssen family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. Due to current restrictions, a Requiem Mass has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 28, 2020