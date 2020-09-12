JESTIN, Elaine Joyce:
Elaine sadly departed this life on 7 September 2020, after a strong battle and keeping positive throughout her illness. Very much loved wife of Peter for 57 years. Much loved and adored Mum to Heather, Martin and Dianna, Selwyn and Gilly, Wanda and Aaron. Very special Nana to Hayley and Nick, Carl, Dylan, Tian and Miko, Tommy, Katelyn and Mike, Ethan and Jack. Adored Great-Nana to Vincent, Angus, Amelia, and Madeline. Special friend to Jill and many others. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 15 Tudor Grove, Feilding.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 12, 2020