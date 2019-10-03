GLASGOW, Elaine Margaret
(nee Staples):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, on Tuesday 1 October 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Gary Radich, Lynette and Neville Pope, Joanne and the late Dave Minchinton, Clive and Kirsty Glasgow. Loved Nana of Kelly; Jonathan and Kyle; Robert; Bradley and Cameron; and five great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Marjorie, Keith (deceased), and Jacqueline. Messages to the Glasgow family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Special thanks to the staff at Chiswick Park Lifecare and Healthcare New Zealand for their care and assistance. A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9 October 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019