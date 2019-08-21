WOODWARD,
Eileen Emily (Emily):
Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home, on August 19, 2019, with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Nigel for 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne, John and Lynne, Karen (dec) and John, Claire and Michael, Peter and Dianne. Loved Nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Woodlands Rest Home Feilding for their loving care of Emily. Messages to the Woodward family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Emily will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday, 23 August 2019, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2019