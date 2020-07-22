McKINLAY-AYRES,
Eileen Ailsa (nee Beaumont):
1931 - 2020
Our Mum passed away peacefully on the 21st July 2020 at Broadview Rest Home Hospital, Whanganui. Loved wife of the late Angus, and the late Peter. Much loved Mum of Angus & Sharron, Wendy & John, and Peter. Also Jan & Susie. Loved by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Special friend of Jim Keeley and Kura Attenborough. Special thanks to the Staff at Broadview for their love and care. All messages c/- The McKinlay-Ayres Family, P.O.Box 341, Whanganui. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Mum's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Saturday 25th July 2020 at 11.00am.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 22, 2020