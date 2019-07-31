LOCKWOOD,
Eileen Hilda (nee Yardley):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of Arthur for 72 years, proud and loving mother of Howard, John, and Paul, respected mother-in-law of Lynda, Crez, and Christine, loving Gran to Shona and Craig, Emma and Richard, Michael and Gina, and of all her great-grandchildren.
"A silent sufferer at rest".
Messages to Mr A. Lockwood, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Eileen's request a private family service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 31, 2019