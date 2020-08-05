Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Eileen Amy (nee Roil):

Of Marton, died peacefully at Broadview Lifecare, Whanganui, on Monday 3rd August 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Ray Huntley. Loved mother of Robin Fraser (deceased), Kevin and Annette. Nana of Ashley, Errol and Laurie, Dalmayne and Dayna. Nana of Kim, Donna, Scott, Brock, Jasmine and Heidi Fraser. Great-Nana to all the Fraser children. Sister of Alfred Roil, the late Doreen, and sister-in-law to the late Ken Percy and Ernest Roil. Aunty to Kevin Percy, Allan and Jenny Percy, Maree and Stuart McLaren. Special thanks to Broadview Heritage Lifecare Whanganui staff and residents, especially in Petre and Victoria, Marton St Johns Ambulance and Manawatu Knitting Mills. A private funeral for Eileen will be held on Friday 7th August 2020.



NZIFH



