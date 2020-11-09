HARRIS,
Eileen (nee Malone):
On 7 November 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan William Harris. A dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets, Feilding, Tomorrow, Tuesday 10 November 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Apiti Cemetery. Vigil prayers will be held at the church Today, Monday 9 November 2020, at 7.00pm. Messages to the Harris family, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 9, 2020