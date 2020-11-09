Eileen HARRIS

Guest Book
  • "Please accept our deepest sympathyfor the loss of a..."
    - Marie @ Bob Florence @ Family
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Brigid's Catholic Church
cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

HARRIS,
Eileen (nee Malone):
On 7 November 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan William Harris. A dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets, Feilding, Tomorrow, Tuesday 10 November 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Apiti Cemetery. Vigil prayers will be held at the church Today, Monday 9 November 2020, at 7.00pm. Messages to the Harris family, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.