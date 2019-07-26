GOURLAY, Eileen May:
Of Feilding. On July 23, 2019, peacefully at Wimbledon Villa Rest Home, Feilding. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeffery and Julee. Gillian and Trevor Latimer, and Phillipa and Mark Macfarlane, treasured gran of John; Damien, Alicia, and Kieron; Matthew and Alexandra, and great-grandmother of Shaynah, Oceieana, and Jack. A service for Eileen will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 26, 2019