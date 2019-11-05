ENNIS,
Eileen Ursula (nee Feek):
Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday 23rd October 2019, (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late John (Jack) Ennis. A very special mum to John, Deb and Anthony Cuff. Treasured Grandmother of Tristan, Joleen & James.
"Now at Peace & will be sadly missed by us all"
All messages to Ennis/Cuff Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In accordance to Eileen's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2019