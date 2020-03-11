OSBORNE,
Edward Charles John
(Charlie):
Reg No. 048327 Gunner WW2. Passed away peacefully on Monday 9 March 2020, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved father of Darryl; the late Sally; and Wendy and son-in-law Donald. Loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In accordance with Charlie's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages can be sent to Flat 2, 53 Weld Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2020