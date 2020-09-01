O'CONNOR,
Edward Carroll (Ted):
On Saturday 29th August 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Loved brother of Robert (deceased), and Colleen. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages to the O'Connor family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Requiem Mass for Ted will be celebrated in the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Friday 4th September 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 1, 2020