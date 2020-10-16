Edna TOMS

Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Church
Titiraupenga Street
Taupo
Death Notice

TOMS, Edna:
Suddenly, but peacefully, and surrounded by her family, Edna passed away on Wednesday 7th October 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Vern, for 62 years. Much loved Mum of Ray and Sheryll, and Mum-in-law of Sue and David. Much adored Nana of her four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial service to celebrate Edna's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on 13th November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 16, 2020
