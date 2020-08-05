Edith MARTIN

Guest Book
  • "I remember Edie as a great worker with the Kindergarten..."
    - Annette Nixon
  • "My sympathies to Edie's family. I remember Edie from her..."
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

MARTIN,
Edith Perigo (Edie):
Of Palmerston North, on Friday 31st July 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Much loved Mum of Paula and John Bary, Debbie and Ian Aldridge, Michelle Martin and Willis Hubbard. Cherished grandmother of Colin and Kylie, Russell and Kerry; Kylie, Kevin and Lucy, Nathan and Relly, and her 8 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Olive Tree Family. Messages to the Martin family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A private service has been held.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.