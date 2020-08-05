MARTIN,
Edith Perigo (Edie):
Of Palmerston North, on Friday 31st July 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Much loved Mum of Paula and John Bary, Debbie and Ian Aldridge, Michelle Martin and Willis Hubbard. Cherished grandmother of Colin and Kylie, Russell and Kerry; Kylie, Kevin and Lucy, Nathan and Relly, and her 8 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Olive Tree Family. Messages to the Martin family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 5, 2020