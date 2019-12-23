Douglas STEWARD

Guest Book
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

STEWARD, Douglas (Doug):
Peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Friday 20th December 2019, aged 85. Most beloved and treasured husband of Noeline. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Andrea and Aki, Joanne and Phil. Papou of Andrew, Brad and Shannen and Kurt. Special friend of Terry. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Masonic Court and Palmerston Manor for their wonderful care of Doug. A service for Doug will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 27th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 23, 2019
