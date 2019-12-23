STEWARD, Douglas (Doug):
Peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Friday 20th December 2019, aged 85. Most beloved and treasured husband of Noeline. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Andrea and Aki, Joanne and Phil. Papou of Andrew, Brad and Shannen and Kurt. Special friend of Terry. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Masonic Court and Palmerston Manor for their wonderful care of Doug. A service for Doug will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 27th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 23, 2019