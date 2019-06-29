BATES,
Douglas Leslie Francis:
Doug's family would like to advise that he passed away peacefully on Monday, 24th June 2019, at Trinity Home and Hospital in Hawera. A private cremation has since followed. Loved husband of Ethel. Dearly loved Dad of Sue and Alistair Lewis, and John and Philippa Bates. Beloved Poppa of David, Lauren and Sarah, Megan Tristan and Callum, and his great-grandchildren Hunter, Ryder, Austin and Emma.
Always in our hearts -
now at rest.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2019